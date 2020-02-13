🔥Tory election gurus Levido and Brooks set up market research business together🔥

Isaac Levido and Michael Brooks, the two campaign gurus behind Boris Johnson’s landslide election win, have quietly set up a UK company together.

The duo, who trained at the elbow of master election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby, have called their firm Fleetwood Strategy and listed it at Companies House under the category of “market research and public opinion polling”.

Levido, 36, won huge plaudits for his ruthless management of the election campaign, which focused doggedly on winning over Labour’s so-called Red Wall pro-Brexit working-class seats.

He only took the job on the understanding he would have complete control.

Friends told the Evening Standard he and his polling guru Brooks, 32, are considering capitalising on their high profile to sell their skills in understanding populations to the private sector.

The pair have not yet decided if they will press ahead with their business venture but have set up the company structure to give them the option.

Levido, who fought the successful campaigns of Australia’s right-of-centre Scott Morrison and Johnson last year, is about to take a break in Australia and take stock.

He and Brooks will decide whether to launch Fleetwood fully on his return in the spring.

One friend said: “Given his amazing election results last year, he has no shortage of offers from all over the world.” He has ruled out getting involved in the forthcoming US Presidential elections.

It is thought companies would pay highly for the duo’s combination of strategic campaigning nous, understanding of consumer behaviour and social media communications.

Running political campaigns is high on profile and thrills, but is not especially lucrative.

Campaign companies such as Crosby’s make the bulk of their money from corporate work.