🔥Toronto man faces terrorism charge after allegedly killing woman on street with hammer🔥

A man accused of killing a 64-year-old woman in Toronto in an apparently random Friday hammer attack is now charged with a terrorism-related offence.

Hang-Kam Annie Chiu, the victim, was walking on the sidewalk along Sheppard Avenue East in the city’s east end when Saad Akhtar, 30, allegedly attacked her, according to Toronto police.

Akhtar turned himself in to police over the weekend, and authorities charged him with first-degree murder. On Tuesday, however, prosecutors changed the charge to “murder — terrorist activity.”

“During the investigation, evidence was discovered which led investigators to believe the homicide may have been a terrorist-related offence,” said Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said.

The police then reached out to the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, an RCMP team that looks at terrorism cases. The murder charge was then updated to first-degree murder including terrorist activity.

Toronto police did not respond to calls from the National Post.

Toronto last faced a terrorist attack in April 2018, when Alek Minassian drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people. Minassian was a self-described incel — a term used for men who violently sexualize and objectify women while claiming they themselves are “involuntarily” celibate.