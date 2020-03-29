🔥Tornado wrecks buildings, tosses cars in Jonesboro, Arkansas🔥

(Reuters) – A large tornado struck the city of Jonesboro in Arkansas on Saturday, wrecking buildings and flipping cars, according to local media and images posted online.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was killed or injured by the tornado, which hit the city of about 75,000 people in the northeast of the state at around 5: 20 p.m.

Arkansas Governor Tom Cotton said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation and he and his staff “stand ready to assist the people of Craighead County as they face both the coronavirus and these deadly storms.”