🔥Tornado season 2020🔥

The 2020 tornado season is off to a deadly start.On March 3, a powerful tornado roared through the Nashville area, killing at least 24 people and leveling homes. Here, the sun sets behind the foundation of a house destroyed by the tornado in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Here’s an aerial view of tornado damage cleanup on March 4, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Diana Kennedy helps salvage belongings from the home of Bill and Linda Leath after tornadoes ravaged the area in Cookeville, Tennessee, March 4, 2020. Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images

A family photograph and license plate sit in debris near an apartment complex on March 3, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Downed power lines damaged by the storm are seen in the North Nashville neighborhood following devastating tornadoes on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Getty Images

Emergency crews work near a damaged business on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buildings damaged by the storm are seen in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville following devastating tornadoes on March 3, 2020. Credit: Getty Images

Volunteers start cleaning up tornado-damaged areas on March 4, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Residents of the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville survey damage on the streets on March 3, 2020. Credit: Getty Images

Families sort through tornado debris to gather possessions on March 4, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The destroyed exterior of The Basement East is seen in the East Nashville neighborhood on March 3, 2020. Credit: Getty Images

Laura Cercone takes a break from cleaning up debris from her friend’s home – where all family members survived the tornado with minor or no injuries – on March 4, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buildings damaged by the storm are seen in the Germantown neighborhood following devastating tornadoes on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Getty Images

Tornado damage in Nashville early on March 3, 2020. Credit: WTVF-TV

A home destroyed by one of several tornadoes that tore through overnight on March 3, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Credit: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images