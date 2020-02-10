🔥Topsy Ojo: Freedom of expression pays off as Eddie Jones' men do their talking on and off the pitch🔥

Players have to be able to express themselves and, as a coach, being prescriptive only gets you so far.

That approach gets you into a game, but a coach has to have the confidence his players can figure out what to do on the pitch. If not allowed that freedom, it merely stifles a player’s individual talents.

George Ford is the perfect case in point. As a No10, you’re responsible for driving your team in the right direction. There’s no way you can prepare for the conditions he and England faced at Murrayfield, so the original game plan disappeared and it was about adapting and figuring out how to get over the line.

The box kick from scrum-half was effectively nullified, so Ford took charge and had a brilliant kicking game. For me, he has been England’s best player for the last 12 months and it seems alien to think that not long ago people were arguing why he should be left out of the side.

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round two | 08/02/2020

Saturday was brutal, but he said: “I’m ready for the challenge and to let my play do the talking.” He’s just world-class.

Sticking to freedom of expression, there are few better exponents than Ellis Genge, both in what he does on the pitch but how he speaks his mind off it.

That’s not a player that’s being shackled by Eddie Jones. Sure, Genge ruffled a few feathers with his comments after the game, but only because we’re not used to players doing that. They are so media-trained and they try to refrain from saying this or that.

But his coach understands his background and how he’s grown up, grasps the idea that trying to change him would be to the detriment of the player, his development and the wider environment of the playing group.

I love Genge’s aggression, the no-nonsense, no-care attitude. He was like, “Give me the ball, let me cause chaos and get into the trenches”.

(Getty Images)

It’s why Jones remains the right man for me as England coach. The Eddie Jones in the media, I’d imagine, is completely different to the Eddie Jones within the camp, and I know from talking to the players that he’s very popular.

It’s smoke and mirrors with him, and people accuse him of making it about him when actually he’s taking the pressure off his players. He’s part-hero, part-villain and yet he’s giving his players the freedom to express themselves.

In stark contrast, you have the Finn Russell situation with Scotland. That’s got horribly messy. The best teams of the last few years strike the balance of a framework and allowing player expression.

Russell clearly feels stifled but, as No10 and formerly director of the team, he needs to understand there’s a middle ground to be found.

(Getty Images)

If you talk to the free spirits like him, they’ll all say they’ve not been allowed to be true to themselves at some point in their careers.

I know I had my moments with coaches: with Paul Hull early on in terms of a different understanding of the game, and run-ins with Brian Smith. He’d come at me and I’d give it back. It can be fractious but you need to air those things.

It’s about being in an environment where you feel your voice will be heard. That’s the environment any player wants.