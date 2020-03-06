Toppled truck spills load of soybeans on eastbound Highway 40 in St. Louis

A truck carrying soybeans topped along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Friday morning, leaving a mix of beans and diesel fuel spread all over the road. The crash was just after 6 a.m., just west of Market Street. Eastbound lanes were closed at the crash site, and eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Vandeventer Avenue.Police didn’t know how long cleanup would take so the the highway could reopen.Police initially reported it as an injury crash, but arriving EMS crews said no one had been hurt.

