🔥Top U.S. Senate Democrat says corporate tax cuts not the way to fight coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference after the final vote on the war powers resolution regarding potential military action against Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, said on Tuesday more corporate tax cuts were not the way to combat coronavirus and Democrats would seek paid sick leave and emergency unemployment insurance as part of a relief plan.

Speaking to reporters, Schumer also said free and widespread testing for coronavirus was needed to fight its spread.