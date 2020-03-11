🔥Top U.S. Senate Democrat: Coronavirus relief must address housing, schools🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday said any economic relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak must include funds to greatly help support housing, also to help to keep child and schools care centers clean, among other community-related assistance.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking at a news conference, said his caucus wants two-pronged relief that could address immediate needs such as for example paid sick leave first, unemployment insurance and food assistance address support for transportation, schools and housing.