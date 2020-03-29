🔥Top U.S. House Republican says another coronavirus stimulus bill may not be needed🔥

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media after a meeting in the office of House U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. House of Representatives Republican said on Sunday that a fourth economic stimulus package to try to curb the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic would be premature and may not even be necessary.

“I’m not sure we need a fourth package,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures,” noting he wants to see the first three packages totaling more than $2 trillion take effect first.

Illustrating the continuing tensions between the two parties in Congress, he added that he fears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, would try to use a fourth package to insert a political wish-list of items.