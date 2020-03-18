Top St. Louis officials oppose Jefferson Arms developer’s request for 3-year extension

The Jefferson Arms, at 415 North Tucker Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Cristina M. Fletes •

ST. LOUIS — The city’s top three elected officials on Wednesday opposed a developer’s request for a three-year extension of the deadline for rehabbing the long-vacant Jefferson Arms building downtown.While the unanimous vote by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment signaled members’ displeasure with the years of delays in the $104 million project, it doesn’t necessarily kill it.Otis Williams, who heads the city’s top development agency, said in an interview that the developer, Dallas-based Alterra Worldwide, is seeking approval of the three-year extension from the Board of Aldermen.Alterra in 2016 announced it wanted to rehab the 500,000-square-foot building at 410 North Tucker Boulevard, which opened as a hotel in 1904, was converted into apartments in the 1970s and has been empty since 2006.Its latest plans called for 239 apartments, a 198-room Marriott-brand hotel, a furniture store and restaurants, helped by a $17.4 million tax-increment financing subsidy.Mayor Lyda Krewson, who chairs the estimate board, said “they haven’t started it yet” and clearly can’t complete it by the current deadline of Dec. 31 of this year and that extending it through 2023 is “inappropriate.”“If it was a few months or something, I might feel differently about that,” Krewson said. She said the issue should go back to the Board of Aldermen, which passed the TIF ordinance in 2017.Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who also said the project needs to be taken up again by aldermen, said there have been “numerous problems with the project.” Reed didn’t elaborate. But St. Louis area construction unions have expressed concern that Alterra would use a Texas company to handle asbestos remediation work at the site.In addition, a Laborers Union official last fall said Alterra was evasive on Alterra’s indications to the city that both union and non-union employees would be used. Alterra officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.In addition to the TIF financing, the developer would also receive $2.6 million generated from special sales taxes generated at the site.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Alterra Worldwide closes on property. McGowan brothers keep garage with rehab plans.

Mike Sarimsakci says $104 million project will start in the fall, with plans to open ground floors restaurants and retail by 2019.

Local economic development officials will help Alterra International tap federal program that gives foreign investors access to green cards.

The Jefferson Arms, at 415 North Tucker Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com