🔥Top Saudi royal family detained🔥

Reporting by Margaret Brennan

A U.S. official confirmed Saturday that top members of the Saudi royal family have already been detained and the land bridge to Bahrain in addition has been closed. The state said the reason and breadth of the security lockdown remains unclear nonetheless it appears linked to the most recent “succession move.” Saudi Arabia have not officially acknowledged the arrests.Rumors swirl that the most recent detentions could be linked to the deteriorating health of King Salman, but U.S. officials tracking those reports remarked that the monarch appeared healthy when Secretary of State Pompeo visited with him just fourteen days ago.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, son of King Salman, may be the de facto ruler of the Kingdom and contains tried to consolidate power since ousting Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the King’s nephew, as heir to the throne in 2017. That year later, several members of the royal family along with other prominent Saudis were detained for months at the Ritz Carlton in the administrative centre, Riyadh.The detentions this weekend are occurring at an instant of overall economy for Saudi Arabia and coincide with a Kingdom wide effort to support the spread of the coronavirus. The newest arrests were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Bin Salman was initially heralded as a reformer when he found power in 2016. But he could be also conducting a bloody war in Yemen, stands accused of targeting children and civilians and employing famine as a weapon. He’s got also rounded up political dissidents, and the CIA believes he could be behind the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the crown prince. Bin Salman denied ordering Khashoggi’s murder on “60 Minutes” in 2019.