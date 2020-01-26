🔥Top republican survives Belfast gun attack🔥







Police are investigating a murder bid on a top republican.

The man who is in his late 50s – named by security sources as Patrick Fitzpatrick – was shot in the back in the Short Strand area of Belfast on Saturday night.

The victim, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, is being treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Mr Fitzpatrick is originally from the Short Strand area but has lived for many years in the west of the city.

He is a prominent Sinn Fein supporter who has appeared at events alongside leading members of the party.

Belfast Telegraph Digital