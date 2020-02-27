Top prospects Carlson, Gorman spark late rallies although Cards fall to Miami 8-7

JUPITER, Fla. —Dylan Carlson didn’t start Wednesday’s game and Nolan Gorman wasn’t supposed to. But the hopes of the Cardinals’ future, perhaps sooner than we think, combined to account for three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to put their club ahead although the Cardinals were caught and passed by the Miami Marlins 8-7 in an exhibition game.Carlson, the 21-year-old, first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2016, tripled past former Cardinal Magneuris Sierra with one out in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on 19-year-old Gorman’s second of three hits for the game, a double.Gorman, the club’s top selection in the 2018 draft, had three runs batted in and scored one run as a late replacement for third baseman Matt Carpenter, who was scratched with back tightness.In the seventh, Carlson doubled and scored again as Gorman stroked a single through the right side. But Miami surged for four in the eighth, including three on Chad Wallach’s first-pitch homer off Akeem Bostick, to re-take the lead.Kim nearly unhittable Kwang Hyun Kim was impressive in his first Cardinals appearance when he tossed a scoreless inning in Saturday’s exhibition, fanning two. On Wednesday, in his first start, the Korean lefthander largely was unhittable.Kim faced only six Marlins hitters, striking out three, in two perfect innings as he mixed a sharp breaking ball with a low-to-mid-90s fastball in a tidy, 28-pitch performance. Carpenter out with back tightnessMatt Carpenter was scratched from the Cardinals’ lineup because of back tightness before the game. Nolan Gorman replaced Carpenter in the lineup at third base and singled to left in his first at-bat in the first inning. Gorman also drove in a run in a two-run second inning with a forceout grounder.The Cardinals listed Carpenter, who has had back issues before, as “day to day.” Carpenter was on the 10-day injured list last July with a lower back strain Bullpen struggles Cardinals relievers John Brebbia, Tyler Webb and Giovanny Gallegos all made their first exhibition appearances of the spring—with mixed results.Brebbia allowed a run on two hits in the third inning. Lefthander Webb gave up hits to three lefthanded hitters in the fourth but catcher Yadier Molina threw one of them out trying to steal and Webb emerged scoreless.Gallegos, who had a breakout rookie season in 2019, allowed a two-run homer to Miguel Rojas, just inside the left-field foul pole in the fifth and then Gallegos gave up a third run as the Marlins went ahead 4-3. Gallegos didn’t finish the inning. Flaherty, Hudson to face Braves Besides ace Jack Flaherty, 16-game winner Dakota Hudson will be on the 6:30 a.m. bus to North Port, Fla., on Thursday as the Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves at their new facility.On Friday, Adam Wainwright will oppose the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for the second time in five days. Carlos Martinez, who relieved Wainwright on Sunday, will make his first spring start on Saturday here against Washington.CARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Miami):1. Dexter Fowler rf2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Yadier Molina c5. Tyler O’Neill lf6. Harrison Bader cf7. Yairo Munoz ss8. Edmundo Sosa 2b9. Julio Rodriguez pLHP Kwang-Hyun KimCARDINALS’ LINEUP (vs. Houston)1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Tommy Edman 3b3. Paul DeJong ss4. Rangel Ravelo 1b5. Brad Miller lf6. Lane Thomas cf7. Andrew Knizner c8. Justin Williams rf9. Ivan Herrera dhLHP Genesis Cabrera

