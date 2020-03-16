🔥Top London school closes after second case of coronavirus confirmed🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A leading London school announced it would close today after two people contracted coronavirus.

The headmaster of London Oratory School in Fulham emailed parents last night to tell them they would be shut. Daniel Wright, headteacher of the Catholic school, wrote: “Neither pupils nor staff are permitted to be in, other than those already notified.

“The change in circumstance has been prompted by a direct communication to me late this afternoon from another member of the school community who has also tested positive for Covid-19.”

He said the school needed time to speak to Public Health England and assess the situation because they have “at least two confirmed cases” connected by time and place. The school has around 1,350 pupils, with actors Simon Callow and Hayley Atwell among its alumni.

Fortismere secondary school in Muswell Hill has also closed for a “deep clean” after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile the French embassy announced that French schools in London would close “until further notice”.

Schools across the country have shut for deep cleans while some universities have stopped classes and moved lectures online.

London headteachers today warned they are in an “impossible situation” and now running a “baby-sitting” service ahead of the busy exams period.

Andrew O’Neill, headteacher of All Saints Catholic College in Ladbroke Grove, said: “The situation is unbelievable. Around 25 per cent of my teachers are not here. The supply agencies don’t have people, and do you even want to bring in teachers who have been school-hopping and come into contact with many thousands of people for the last few weeks? It’s crazy.”

He said they were collapsing a number of classes to make the timetable work, adding: “The quality of teaching and learning is diminishing because you are not functioning properly as a school.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was due to meet with headteachers’ unions today to discuss their concerns and a proposal to extend schools’ Easter holiday from two to four weeks. Schools have been asked to stay open unless advised otherwise.