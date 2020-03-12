The latest headlines in your inbox

UPDATE [12 March 2020]: On 14 October 2019 the tribunal dismissed the entirety of Miss Gillard’s claim.

A QC at one of London’s top legal chambers is accused of “hounding” out a fellow barrister when she leaked that he had paid £75 for his daughter to have a splinter removed from her finger, a tribunal heard.

Karen Gillard claims she was sacked after telling website Legal Cheek about Anthony Metzer QC using Goldsmith Chambers’ funds for the private medical treatment.

Miss Gillard, 44, who was the deputy treasurer, has also accused Mr Metzer of nepotism, employing family members and paying them more than other interns.

The chambers say she was sacked after complaints of bullying and intimidating behaviour to staff. It denies all of the claims made against it.

Mr Metzer, described online as a “highly distinguished and established silk”, has appeared in a string of high-profile cases over the years, representing Nigella Lawson’s former nannies and defending killer nurse Lea Ledesma.

At a employment tribunal yesterday, Miss Gillard said the chambers administrator had been left fuming after finding out about the £75 medical treatment for Mr Metzer’s daughter in January 2016. “She was moving some boxes in the basement and got a splinter. Anthony Metzer QC took her up to a medical business on Fleet Street and had the splinter removed,” she said.

“Ashley Perkins, who dealt with payments as Chambers administrator, was so angry when she found out about the £75 bill. “I quote ‘If he had walked a little ‘facking’ further he could have made it to facking Boots and bought a pair of ‘facking’ tweezers for £2’.”

She said two of Mr Metzer’s daughters and their friends had been taken on as interns. Miss Gillard told the tribunal they were known as “Metzer’s interns”, and claims were given preferential treatment and paid £250 a week, above the normal rate.

She said she had made public interest disclosures to Legal Cheek after her attempts to improve “bad practices” at the chambers failed.

She said bullying had left her with “night terrors”, and is claiming unfair dismissal and sex discrimination.

The hearing at Central London employment tribunal continues.