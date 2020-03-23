🔥Top live music agent predicts surge of gigs in late 2020🔥

One of London’s most powerful live music agents has predicted a surge in demand for concerts in late 2020 as housebound Brits are unleashed.

The global touring trade has been hit hard by travel bans and advice to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Emma Banks, co-head of agency giant Creative Artists Agency, said: “The end of the year is always busy for live music so this year will be very busy. I think people will have a real appetite to go to gigs, see comedians and visit the theatre. My message is: please, please go out and see live entertainment.”

Banks, whose clients include Katy Perry (pictured), Kylie Minogue and Arcade Fire, pointed out that February to May and September to mid-December are the busiest periods for venues, either side of the summer festival season,

She added: “Once it is deemed safe for everyone to start going out and socialising again, and the arts are back up and running, hopefully there is strong demand to go back to music venues, theatres, cinemas.

“I suspect venues will have shows running pretty much every day when it’s allowed again.”

Founded in Beverly Hills, CAA’s books boast actors including Robert De Niro and Nicole Kidman and footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

London-based Banks said artists were looking at different revenue streams to replace the live outage, which has occurred in the run up to festival season. Last week, this year’s Glastonbury festival was cancelled.

Increasingly artists are teaming with brands to create social media content, and there has been a wave of free online gigs from artists including Coldplay’s Chris Martin and singer-songwriter John Legend.

Banks added: “There are a lot of self-employed people in the touring industry – from security guards to venue workers on zero hours contracts. My number one concern is that everyone in our industry is supported.”

She said self-employed members of her industry – from tour managers, production managers and sound engineers to the road crew and catering staff – needed support.

Banks said: “On top of that you have the venues themselves who have staff to run and book them, you have the trucking companies and their drivers, the bus companies and their drivers, the teams that design and make stage set, the companies that own and rent out the sound and light and video gear. All of that has just stopped – and many of these people don’t have any protection.”