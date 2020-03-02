🔥Top Gun: Maverick – Trailer, UK release date, cast and plot details revealed🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Tom Cruise is jetting off into the danger zone once again, with the long-awaited Top Gun sequel arriving in cinemas next year.

The actor is back in the driving seat more than three decades after starring in the 1986 original, and Top Gun: Maverick is already looking likely to be one of the biggest hits of 2020.

The film has been in development for years, having first been announced in 2010. It was originally due to be released this year, but delayed by a year in order for filmmakers to make changes and better reflect modern flight sequences.

Now though, fans don’t have long to wait, with the Maverick released in the summer. From the cast to the director, this is everything you need to know.

Cast

Back in the driving seat: Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell

There’s no Top Gun without Cruise, of course, and the star is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. This time, the legendary fighter pilot returns to the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School as an instructor, passing on his expertise to a new generation of fliers for a specialised mission.

Val Kilmer also returns as Maverick’s adversary-turned-ally Iceman, while Miles Teller takes on the role of flight instructor for Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw – the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose.

John Hamm stars as a vice admiral at the school, and Ed Harris plays a rear admiral. Jennifer Connelly, Glenn Powell and Jay Ellis also star.

Plot

Not too much is known, but the film’s official plot synopsis reads: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

It has also been revealed that the new film focusses on elements of modern warfare, including the use of drone technology.

Trailers

There have been two trailers released for the film so far, one in the summer and one in December. In both clips, we see Maverick returning to school, and we also get an insight into the relationship between him and Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

The clips treat us to glimpses of combat, with breathtaking aerial aerobatics and jets seen evading homing missiles. There’s also allusions to a tragic event, with members of the school attending a funeral for a pilot lost in the line of duty.

Director

Filmmaker: Joseph Kosinski takes over from the late Tony Scott, who directed the original film (Getty Images)

Joseph Kosinski steps into the director’s seat for the new movie. He previously worked alongside Cruise on the 2013 sci-fi thriller Oblivion, and his other credits include TRON: Legacy and Only the Brave. Cruise acts as one of the producers on the film.

Release date

Top Gun: Maverick will fly into UK cinemas on July 17 2020.