🔥Tony Camoccio: Father of four arrested for 'patting airport security guard' in Egypt released🔥

A British father-of-four who was jailed in Egypt for reportedly “patting” an airport security guard has been released, a campaign group has said.

Tony Camoccio left prison after paying approximately £1,000 in bail and related fees, Detained in Dubai’s chief executive Radha Stirling confirmed.

The 51-year-old was in police custody after being detained at a check point in Hurghada International Airport on February 8.

Mr Camoccio said he was “very excited to be heading home” and couldn’t wait to see all of his family.

He was also looking forward to getting some rest after the past week’s ordeal.

Mr Stirling added: “The case has been dismissed for lack of evidence and Tony will be flying home to the UK on the next available flight from Cairo.

“While the charges were clearly without merit, we have to emphasise that had British authorities and the international press not paid attention to this case, there is no reason to believe that Tony would be a free man today.

“The dangers of legal abuse in Egypt are severe and, despite their quick resolution of this case, anyone considering travel to the country should be aware of the risks.”