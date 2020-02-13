🔥Tony Camoccio: British father 'arrested in Egypt for patting airport security officer on the back'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A British father-of-four has been arrested in Egypt after patting a airport security guard on the back, his friends have claimed.

Tony Camoccio’s family fear he may be falsely accused of sexual assault after the alleged incident at an airport on February 8.

Mr Comaccio, who lives in London, was at the end of his holiday with his wife and a group of friends at the time of the alleged incident.

The 51-year-old is believed to be in police custody after being detained at a check point in Hurghada International Airport.

More than 3,000 people had signed an online petition by Thursday evening calling for him to be released.

A statement on the petition website reads: “He was at final checkpoint where he was, as a standard procedure for all outbound passengers, patted down by a security officer.

“Tony then gently patted the officers back, and is now facing serious accusations.

“He was held in a general population cell overnight where he remained in handcuffs petrified for his life as he did not know what he was supposedly being charged with or what he had done wrong.”

The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with the family and the authorities in Egypt.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of the Detained in Dubai human rights organisation, said authorities had extended Mr Camoccio’s detention for another two weeks to investigate the allegations.

“We are appalled by the arrest and detention of Mr Camoccio, and fear for his safety,” she added.

Mr Camoccio is described as having “a loving wife and many friends”.

His father Peter, 73, a retired company director from Sutton, south London, told the MailOnline: “The case went to court but it could not proceed because the man he was supposed to have upset was not there.

“My daughter-in-law was told if she apologised to the man it might make it good so they went to the airport but he was not there and he could not be found.

“They said he had left. We don’t know what’s going on.”