🔥Tony Blair: Labour must return to real world or keep losing🔥

Tony Blair today warned Labour that it will keep losing elections unless it becomes “rooted in reality” once again.

In a talk marking the party’s 120th birthday, the former prime minister said Labour had been in power for just a quarter of that time.

Mr Blair, 66, who won three elections, said that it could take a decade for Labour to get back into government after the drubbing of 2019.

“Our latest defeat was entirely predictable and predicted,” he said. “We went into the election with a leader with a minus 40 per cent approval rating on political ground chosen by our opponents and a manifesto promising the earth but from a planet other than earth.”

He called for a “head-to-toe renewal” and pleaded with the three leadership contenders to heed his warnings.

Mr Blair called on the three Labour leadership contenders to heed his warnings (Getty Images)

“The problem is that we have defined radical politics by a policy agenda which is hopelessly out of date, with ‘moderate’ politics being just a milder version of it,” he said.

“We must redefine what radical means. We’re living through a technology revolution which is the 21st Century equivalent of the 19th Century Industrial Revolution.”

Mr Blair won three elections between 1997 and 2005, but his New Labour legacy has been shunned by leadership candidates Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

Ms Nandy accused his government of sticking with the “consensus” of right-wing economics brought in by Margaret Thatcher, while Sir Keir is advocating a Prevention of Military Intervention Act to avoid another Iraq war.

Mr Blair acknowledged: “It’s not as if my advice is particularly welcome to today’s party. But then it occurred to me that there are only two people born in the last 120 years who have actually won an election for Labour. And alas Harold Wilson is long gone.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Ms Nandy was asked who the greatest past Labour leader is, and said: “I think in all honesty there have been a lot, Attlee is the one we always talk about, Barbara Castle was the great leader that never was and if she’d been a man I’m sure she would have become the leader of the Labour Party.”

Pushed on why she didn’t choose Tony Blair and the New Labour era, Ms Nandy said: “I’d like to see us be more radical.

“So I think the assessment of Tony Blair’s time in office is that it was game changing, it was important, but to earn the right for a hearing with the public about the things we got right, we’ve also got to be honest about the things we got wrong.”