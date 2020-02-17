🔥Tons Of Star Wars Fans Petitioning For The Rise Of Skywalker J.J. Cut🔥

For better or for worse, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently nearing the end of its theatrical run as the last installment in the main saga of movies, but it would seem that some fans are having a difficult time letting go.

While it’s true that the Mouse House had to amend the backlash against The Last Jedi and deliver a satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, Abrams’ pic essentially took the franchise out of the frying pan and pushed it into the fire, and The Rise of Skywalker proved to be just as divisive as its predecessor, if not more. For some, Episode IX‘s fan-service moments and hasty resolutions were more than enough to fill the void left by Johnson’s story, while others felt that backtracking from The Last Jedi made for a shallow and cheap conclusion.

But that wasn’t all, as another rumor quickly rose to fan the flames of controversy, indicating that J.J. Abrams’ original cut of the last entry in the saga was over 3 hours long, compelling company executives to step in and ask for a shorter version to please investors. Of course, it only makes sense that many scenes were cut from the movie, which could still be released as part of an extended edition. But other than that, there’s no real evidence that there exists ‘an Abrams cut’ which could magically fix everything stupid or unfulfilling about the film.

That clearly hasn’t stopped the fans, though, as the petition for Disney to release the 3+ hour cut of The Rise of Skywalker, which was kickstarted a month ago, is nearing 6,000 signatures.

The petition reads as follows:

J.J. originally had a 3+ hour cut of the film however Disney took creative control over Star Wars and prevented JJ from telling the full story he had in mind. Please read the article linked below for full insider details on this cut of the film and how Disney blindsided JJ Abrams.

The current goal is to reach 7,500 signatures, but that would hardly get the attention of Disney, in itself proof that not many people have bought the narrative about a secret Abrams cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which never saw the light of day.

Tell us, though, do you think there’s a longer version of the movie out there? Sound off down below with your thoughts.