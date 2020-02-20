🔥Tons Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix Next Month🔥

And now, we come to that time of the month when we salute those Netflix titles that will soon be departing the service, moving on to other distributive solutions in that great streaming place in the sky. Or in other words, here are the movies/TV shows leaving Netflix in the month of March. I’ll even be providing some commentary as we go through them (wanted or not).

Leaving March 3rd, we have Black Panther and The Men Who Stare at Goats. I know what the former is, but what on earth is the latter? Actually, I don’t want to know.

Leaving March 4th, meanwhile is F the Prom. You know what to press to pay your respects. These are writing themselves.

Leaving March 7th is a whole raft of obscurities: Blue Jasmine, The Jane Austen Book Club and The Waterboy. Those are then followed by Eat Pray Love on March 9th.

Leaving March 14th, meanwhile, we’ve got Men in Black, Men in Black II, and… this is a real title? Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3. I have even less of a clue what that last one is than the goat movie.

I’ll give you the next batch in a block, as there’s lots of individual dates:

March 15th – Coraline

March 17th – Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

March 19th – The L Word: Season 1-6, Zodiac

March 24th – A Wrinkle in Time

That at long last brings us to the March Netflix departure finale, and they’ve pulled out all the stops. Literally, they’re pulling out all of these movies. March 30th’s Netflix carnage concludes as follows:

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

You have no idea how long this took to format. Seriously, I’m off to wipe the blood from my fingers. As for finally sitting down to watch these titles, well, you’ve been warned when time is up for each, so make haste.