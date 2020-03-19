🔥Toni Kroos opens up on Real Madrid quarantine and self-isolation at home🔥

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has opened up on the current situation at the Spanish side, which saw the players put into quarantine after a member of their basketball team tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Los Blancos announced in a statement on Thursday that the players had been sent home after a positive test, later revealed to be Trey Thompkins, and LaLiga was suspended shortly afterwards for two weeks.

“We spend a lot of time with the basketball team,” Kroos told Bild. “From time to time, we even use the same rooms. It was clear, therefore, that we would be sent home if a basketball player tested positive.”

Madrid’s players have been given a specific training plan as they work at home and Kroos admits his family is keeping him occupied amid the shutdown.

“Those who know me know that there are worse things for me than having to stay at home,” he said. “It’s also true that there’s no time to be bored when you have three children.”

With the Euros now put back to 2021, Kroos also hinted that he might carry on with Germany until the World Cup in Qatar the following year.

“It wasn’t a great surprise to see that the Euros won’t take place this year,” he said. “That means the next big competition is not far away either. We’ll see.”