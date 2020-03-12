The latest headlines in your inbox

Tommy Robinson is preparing to face the next round in a libel case against him over comments he made about a Syrian refugee who was filmed being attacked in a school playground.

Footage showing Jamal Hijazi, then 16, being pushed to the ground and “waterboarded” at Almondbury School in Huddersfield sparked a public outcry after it was shared online in November 2018.

Robinson, 37, who founded the English Defence League and whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, later commented on the video in a series of Facebook posts.

High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin will be asked to determine the meaning of Robinson’s statements at a preliminary hearing in London on Thursday.

At a previous hearing in November, Jamal’s barrister Ian Helme told the court his client lodged the claim following “the viral publication of a video… in which Jamal was horrifically bullied at school”.

Mr Helme added that Robinson, who he described as “a right-wing provocateur”, then published “two videos making very serious allegations against Jamal”.

The lawyer said the teen was “a schoolboy and a Syrian refugee who has faced horrific bullying at school”, adding that the effect of the videos was that he “now has his nascent reputation trashed to one million people”.

At that hearing, William Bennett QC, for Robinson, said the case would come down to the “oral testimony of one witness against another”.

He added that his client’s defence would focus on “those people who say they were assaulted by the claimant and the claimant’s denials that he assaulted them”.

In documents filed with the court on Robinson’s behalf in June, he alleges that the attack on Jamal shown in the video was in retaliation for a threat made earlier that same day.

The value of Jamal’s claim in damages is for up to £100,000.