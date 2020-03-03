🔥Tommy Robinson charged with common assault following incident at Center Parcs🔥

Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault following an incident at Center Parcs in Bedfordshire.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has a court date scheduled on April 2 at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Sunday at around 1.10pm at the family holiday resort in Woburn Forest, near Bedford.

Bedfordshire Police says he was arrested after officers were called to an altercation between two men.

One man sustained an injury to his face and received first aid at the scene.

A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that police attended the Woburn Forest site on Sunday.