🔥Tommy Robinson 'arrested after fight breaks out at Center Parcs pool'🔥

Tommy Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after a fight broke out at a holiday park, it has been reported.

The Former English Defence League leader got into a row with another man in the pool at Woburn Forest Center Parcs in Bedfordshire, according to The Sun.

Witnesses claimed that Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted another man before punching him in the face, it added.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men at the holiday park at around 1.10pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for the force said a man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and bailed until April 2.

A Center Parcs spokesman confirmed that police attended an incident at Center Parcs Woburn Forest on Sunday afternoon.