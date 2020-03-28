🔥Tommy Fleetwood: Ryder Cup can be 'shining light' at the end of the tunnel after Covid-19 shutdown🔥

European Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood says the biannual clash can be an “amazing torch” for the world following the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are still working as if the Ryder Cup, set to be held at Whistling Straits in late September, is going ahead as planned. However, with significant disruption to the golfing calendar already, that is in doubt.

The Masters and the PGA Championship have already been postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak, while the US Open is reportedly close to going the same way.

A restructuring of the calendar would have big implications on qualification for the Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood, who formed half of Europe’s ‘Moliwood’ duo alongside Francesco Molinari at the last Ryder Cup in Paris two years ago, says whenever it is played the tournament is one sporting event that could be a shining light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think there are certain events that would be an amazing torch for a turn in how the world is getting on and the Ryder Cup would be one of them that is like a shining light at the end of the tunnel,” Fleetwood told BBC 5Live.

“It is obviously a very interesting one in terms of that qualification. For me I am fine if it stayed as it is at the moment so I don’t mind either way if it was to be played.

“But it should take its full course. The Ryder Cup is an event people dream about and sometimes it can only happen once.”

(REUTERS)

On how the schedule could be addressed, Fleetwood said: “I think there are five events really, the majors and the Ryder Cup – whatever happens it is going to work around those events I would guess.

“And however that works I have no idea. Those are the ones that everybody will be keen to get going and we will see how that goes and how people plan that out.

“They are in constant conversations every day to see what the options are. Whatever happens I think those will be the ones that get put front in line.

“It will be interesting for events like the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai because they haven’t had a year-long order of merit so it will be interesting to see how those pan out. The truth is I have no idea.”