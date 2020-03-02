🔥Tommy Fleetwood confident of first PGA Tour win despite latest near-miss at Honda Classic🔥

Tommy Fleetwood is confident a win is just around the corner despite costing himself a shot at victory by finding the water on his approaching shot at the final green of the Honda Classic.

The world no12 knew a birdie would force a play-off with eventual winner Sungjae Im, but he had to settle for a bogey and third place.

And after a third top-three finish in his last five tournaments, Fleetwood said: “I feel like I’m quite a consistent player. This week I’ve show it again. I’ve been up there and had a chance of winning.”

Fleetwood was runner-up by a single stroke at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and was second again in Abu Dhabi behind Lee Westwood in January.

Fleetwood said: “I’m not winning as much as I’d like but winning’s hard. Dubai comes down to one hole, Jon Rahm beat me, in Abu Dhabi Lee played better, and today I was a shot away really.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im eventually won the tournament (USA TODAY Sports)

“I feel like I’m doing a good job of just staying there. I’m getting there more and more often. I’ve got to keep doing it. I’m not getting worse at golf.

“I feel like I’m getting better. I’d love to keep my form up and keep playing well.”