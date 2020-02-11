Tommy Edman, man of many gloves, comes prepared for a spring on the move

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — Tommy Edman arrived at spring training carrying a warm cup of coffee in one hand and juggling a metaphor in the other.The Cardinals’ second-year super-sub who led the team with an .850 OPS after his midseason arrival reported to the team’s spring training complex Tuesday with four new Wilson gloves, all nestled on one arm. He had one tucked into the elbow of his left arm and three others collected in his left hand, all so he could balance his coffee in his right. He’ll need them all for what the Cardinals have planned for him this spring.The caffeine included.A week before the official start of full-squad camp, Edman and most of the other infielders have reported for informal workouts, and Edman’s will crammed with work at as many as six different positions. He’ll see a lot of time at shortstop during Grapefruit League games (and has new 11-1/2 glove for it). He’ll play some center field and left and right around other challengers for playing time in the outfield (and has his first ever personal 12 ¾-inch outfield glove). And he’ll continue to play third base, the position he took over for most of his past season because of his production at the plate. And, yes, he has a new 12-inch glove for that position as well.“Just got to be ready to move all over, all over the field,” Edman said. “I’m sure that it would be cool if I get to play every position. I don’t know if I’ll get any reps at catcher or pitcher, but you never know.”Edman, 24, spent 97 games with the Cardinals in his rookie season and started 75 of them – at four different positions. He played six different positions total, logging leftover innings in center (one) and left (four) during the regular season. He also started 11 games in right field, and before roaming the new position, he borrowed a glove from teammate and center fielder Lane Thomas. The outfield glove he got this winter from Wilson is the first he’s owned as a player in his life. A lifelong infielder, he’s always borrowed one if needed. Already this spring, he’s asked Thomas for advice on how to break-in the longer outfield glove.Have to imagine Thomas shrugged.It’s like any other glove.It’s got to be used.Using it is a good way to break it in.Same goes for the fielder.“Six positions,” Edman grinned.The Cardinals’ plan entering spring is to find everyday playing time for Edman, but not with an everyday position. As a switch-hitter, Edman could get five starts every seven games just by being the complement at five different positions for the Cardinals – spelling Kolten Wong one day, getting Paul DeJong a break the next, and then moonlighting in left or right or center before starting at third on the day Matt Carpenter gets a break or a fierce lefty starts. Such a schedule would put him on pace for at least 110 starts, and he would easily get between 450 and 500 plate appearances that way. He’d be a regular.During his first day in camp, Edman took grounders with some of the other infielders on the turf field near the Cardinals clubhouse. He’ll get some time with infield coach Jose Oquendo in the coming days before the formal workouts take place. He appeared to use his new middle infield glove – the shorter one – for most of the workout. He has at least two more new gloves that he expects to arrive during spring training. One is a ½ inch longer.“You get some weird spins on groundballs hit to third,” he said. “If they hit it right, with top spin, one really hard, it can get this weird spin and it potentially spins out of a shorter 11 ½-inch infield glove. That extra web on the 12-inch glove allows you to secure the ball.”It takes reps to get that feel.He’ll need reps to work in those gloves.The Cardinals intend to keep him moving.“Hopefully, my third baseman gets here soon,” Edman said. “I’ll be able to break that one in, too.”-30-

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

More from Derrick Goold’s chat: Who’s in left for the long run? Why are all the Latino outfielders gone? Which Cardinals do other teams covet?

Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. The first chat from…

After an offseason of subtractions, the question marks around the Cardinals have multiplied.

Wong nicknamed his glove for 2020, “Blood, Sweat and Tears,” and each color has a meaning, right down to the gold piping and exclusive gold Rawlings patch, which he earned as a first-time Gold Glove winner.

Baseball card manufacturer makes exclusive cards for the All-Star to personally hand out at events, hospital visits, and even to kids at games.

St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty, from left, Tommy Edman and Lane Thomas arrive on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com