🔥Tom Holland Wants To Take Bob Iger To The Pub He Drunkenly Saved Spider-Man In🔥

It has been a tumultuous time for Marvel’s biggest superhero. Over the course of the last few months we wrapped up Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a Spider-Man film, then we learned Spider-Man was leaving the MCU entirely. And then, when all hope seemed lost, Spider-Man was back, and it seems that was all largely due to Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man actor revealed previously that he personally spoke to Bob Iger and made an appeal to keep Disney and Sony talking and a deal was eventually worked out between the two studios because of it. However, the thing that we didn’t know until later was that Holland was slightly intoxicated while making his pitch. He was apparently at a bar when Bob Iger called him, and so now Holland wants to take Iger to the bar in London the next time the former Disney CEO is in town. According to Holland…

I’m really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be a part of the process of bringing him home. It was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever. I saved Spider-Man. Yeah, I was really drunk. I saw Bob Iger recently a couple of days ago in LA, and I said to him ‘When you come to London I want to take you to the pub to have a pint and we can talk about how Spider-Man is going to continue to be an amazing franchise for both Disney and Sony.’ So hopefully he comes to London and I can take him for a pint.

It would be somewhat fitting for Tom Holland and Bob Iger to return to the place where the deal was saved and celebrate with a pint, as Holland tells MTV he’d like to do. They should probably keep it to just one though. Holland said he had three before speaking to Iger the last time, and that could get bad.

Bob Iger recently stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, but he will remain as the company’s executive chairman for the next two years. His focus will be the creative side of the business, so the future of Spider-Man within the MCU probably will be part of what he spends his time with. While we know we’re getting another MCU Spider-Man movie, we don’t really know much beyond that.

It’s more than just a one movie deal, but specifics have been difficult to find. Either way, Iger might want to get that pint with Tom Holland to see what the actor thinks the future of the wall-crawler should be, as Holland’s opinion is clearly important to Iger.

Tom Holland is about to start filming the long in development Uncharted movie and will likely be jumping right into the new Spider-Man after that, as the film is slated for a July 2021 release.