🔥Tom Holland To Reprise Spider-Man Role For Disney’s Avengers Campus🔥

Those expecting to have to wait for Spider-Man 3 to see Tom Holland reprise his role as everyone’s favorite web slinger will be delighted to know that he’ll be appearing in Disneyland’s new Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus is an upcoming Marvel-themed addition to some of Disney’s popular theme parks where visitors of all ages can attend and be trained up as a superhero for an afternoon. One such attraction will be “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure,” a ride that will see Peter Parker showing off the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) to a bunch of inventors. But when spider-bots get unleashed, Spider-Man has to request assistance from guests to clean up the mess.

The ride – seating eight people at once – will last a little over four minutes and will allow guests to sling webs with virtual web-shooters while the vehicle imitates the Spider-Man “swinging sensation.” With everyone on the ride sporting 3D glasses and working together, it’s sure to be a virtual reality blast.

It looks like Sony hopes to continue sharing Peter Parker with Disney for many years to come, a sentiment that now seems surprising after such a long and arduous battle over Spider-Man’s place in Marvel’s shared universe last year. Tom Holland, too, is consistently happy to keep putting on his Spidey suit, something he proved by actively fighting to keep the superhero in the MCU – even going so far as to drunk dial Disney CEO Bob Iger to voice his opinions on the subject. And it seems to have all paid off, as he’ll keep on fighting crime and supervillains for at least the foreseeable future, making his next solo appearance in the tentatively-titled Spider-Man 3 on July 16th, 2021.

In the meantime, “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure” is sure to be a good time for fans of the friendly neighborhood superhero when it launches on July 18th, 2020.