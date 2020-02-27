🔥Tom Holland Thanks Disney For Making Him The Luckiest Kid In The World🔥

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios granted the wish of an entire fandom when they announced in February of 2015 that they had reached an intracompany agreement that would allow Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the likes of Iron Man and Captain America.

But the one person who arguably benefited from the deal the most is English actor Tom Holland, who had, prior to his appearance in Captain America: Civil War, been most notable for playing the eponymous character of the stage play Billy Elliot the Musical and 12-year-old Lucas Bennett in the award-winning 2012 film The Impossible.

His latest project is Onward, an animated urban fantasy movie from Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios that co-stars Guardians of the Galaxy lead Chris Pratt, and Holland recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude to all parties involved with his customary grace and humility:

Describing Onward as a story “about family and brotherhood” feels particularly appropriate given the close relationship that Holland has cultivated with the Walt Disney Company and his Marvel Studios co-stars. Over the course of just four years, he’s played Spider-Man in an additional four films and personally facilitated the deal that will keep Parker in the MCU for at least a little bit longer, while voicing Walter Beckett in Disney’s 20th Century Studios animated film Spies in Disguise, and working with his Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. in The Current War and Dolittle, respectively.

He’ll next be teaming up with Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan (as well as The Batman star Robert Pattison) in the period piece The Devil All the Time, debuting May 15th of this year, and we’ve even heard that the 23-year-old actor is being eyed to play Milo James Thatch, previously voiced by Michael J. Fox, in a potential live-action remake of the 2001 Disney animated science-fiction film Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Clearly, then, Tom Holland has an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we can’t wait to see where his career takes him next.