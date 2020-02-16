🔥Tom Holland Says Uncharted Now Has ‘One Of The Best Scripts’ He’s Ever Read🔥

Sometimes, it seems like we’ll never actually get to see the long-promised Uncharted movie. The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s uber-popular video game franchise has been in development pretty much forever. Luckily, Tom Holland has thrown us a bone — and confirmed that there’s not only a new script for the film, but that it’s pretty great.

The Spider-Man actor has been tied to Uncharted since last June, back when it was originally scheduled to be released in December of 2020. Since then, the film has seen some upheaval behind the scenes, which seems to have pushed the film back to a 2021 release date. Though Tom Holland is busy with his Marvel commitments, he still seems to be enthusiastic about taking on the role of Nathan Drake, thanks in part to his enthusiasm about the film’s script (via IGN):

I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.

Tom Holland also confirmed that the Uncharted adaptation will serve as an origin story for his treasure hunter character, which should help make the film more appealing to fans of the video game as well as newcomers:

I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games… So if you played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. And if you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time.

Spending some time with pre-games time with Nathan Drake, that means we’ll also get some quality time with his mentor, Victor Sullivan. Last November, Mark Wahlberg — who was originally slated to star as Nathan in Uncharted many moons ago — took on that role. And Tom Holland seems pretty geeked about working with him:

I think Mark Wahlberg’s going to kill it as Sully and it’s going to be a lot of fun.

It really sounds like things may finally be falling into place for Uncharted. But there is still at least one essential piece needed before the film can truly get up and running. Uncharted still doesn’t have a new director after Travis Knight, the second director in a year, exited the film due to Tom Holland’s scheduling conflicts. There are rumors Ruben Fleischer may take the reins — but nothing official has been announced. At least we know whoever ends up in the director’s chair has a solid script to work with.

Even though Uncharted won't be hitting theaters this year, there are still plenty of amazing movies to look forward to.