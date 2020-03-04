🔥Tom Holland Says He Knows More About Harry Potter Than J.K. Rowling🔥

Although Tom Holland has moved on from struggling to reveal spoilers about upcoming projects such as Spider-Man 3, he just can’t quit talking about how often he goes to his local pub for trivia nights with his friends and family – known as a “pub quiz.” The Onward actor hasn’t been shy about showing his love for answering questions while guzzling pints. I can’t wait for those paparazzi pics! Anyway, apparently he’s a huge Potterhead.

While talking about an upcoming Harry Potter-themed pub quiz event, Tom Holland shared just how much he loves the massive book series that spawned into a film franchise and land in Universal Studios. In his words:

I think I might know more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling. I am like obsessed with Harry Potter. Growing up as a kid, it was my favorite thing ever.

Should that be considered a challenge? Is this free rein for the best-selling author to go ahead and cast Tom Holland in the Fantastic Beasts movies? The Brit does seem to already be making his way through just about every property at the age of 23. Aside from being Spider-Man in the MCU, he stars in Pixar’s Onward, voiced a dog named Jip in Dolittle and worked with Will Smith in Spies in Disguise. He’s also getting ready to front the cinematic adaptation of the popular video game Uncharted.

Why not add a bit of Harry Potter on the side? The books and movies were very much a fixation of the time when he grew up. The first book was released a year after he was born and the Wizarding World craze has continued to pulsate through pop culture since then.

When Tom Holland spoke to BBC Radio 1, he was not only excited to “smash” his Harry Potter-themed pub quiz, he also revealed which Hogwarts House he is part of. He recently did the Sorting Hat quiz on Pottermore and found out he’s a Gryffindor. And considering he had the courage to pick up a phone call from former Disney CEO Bob Iger whilst drunk and at another pub quiz, I’d say that sorting checks out.

Last summer, news broke that his Spider-Man would no longer be a part of the MCU and would be a solely Sony character. Holland played a part in bringing the beloved Marvel character back into Disney’s larger cinematic universe.

Gryffindor is the most well-known Hogwarts House since Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley and many others are part of it. It’s characterized by bravery and those who are daring. Tom Holland’s latest role as Ian Lightfoot in Pixar’s Onward is much more of a Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff type. The movie hits theaters this Friday, March 6.