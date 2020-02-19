🔥Tom Holland Reveals Which Uncharted Game Especially Inspired The Movie🔥

The movie based on the popular Uncharted video game series has been in development for years and while, following a ridiculous number of directors being attached to the project, it looks like it might finally be about to happen, there is a lead actor and there is a script. And now, that actor, Tom Holland has revealed one interesting piece of information about the script. It turns out the story for the first movie based on Uncharted will actually take inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the last game in the series.

At last night’s premier of his new movie Onward, Tom Holland told IGN that the most recent game in the Uncharted franchise was one of his favorites, and then went on to say that the game had a significant influence on the script for his film. According to Holland…

One of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular.

It certainly feels a little odd that a movie at the beginning of a potential franchise, and using an actor far younger than the character of Nathan Drake is portrayed in the game, would take inspiration from the game that sees Drake at his oldest. However, it’s perhaps not quite as unusual as it seems.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End includes some sequences that are flashbacks and actually show Nathan Drake as a teenager, even younger than Tom Holland himself is, and it’s possible that these are the elements that acted as the inspiration for the Uncharted movie script.

However, there’s another major element in Uncharted 4 that might be important to the Uncharted movie. In that game, it’s revealed that main character Nathan Drake has a brother, somebody who has never been mentioned previously in the games. It’s certainly possible that the films could make the brother, Samuel, a major character in the movie. The addition of the brother in the fourth game is one of the rougher parts of the game’;s story, as it’s a complete retcon of the history of Nathan Drake that we knew. By adding the brother into the first movie, the film franchise avoids that pitfall.

Tom Holland confirmed that the production will be getting underway in about a month, reportedly under director Reuben Fleischer. Apparently, if the movie is going to start shooting in a month, there is a director or somebody is very confident there will be one soon. Mark Wahlberg is set to co-star as Nathan Drake’s mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan. An interesting choice considering back when the Uncharted movie was in its earlier days Wahlberg was actually attached to star as Drake.