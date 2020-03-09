🔥Tom Holland Reveals Which Avengers He’d Want To Be Stranded On An Island With🔥

During an interview with BBC-1, Spider-Man star Tom Holland expressed which Avengers he’d want to be stuck on a desert island with. The inquiry was one of many posed during a segment of the interview that included questions from children. When 10-year old Nathan presented the question to Holland, he responded:

Desert island would be Chris Hemsworth because he lives in Australia and he seems like he can handle desert island stuff. Number two would be…maybe Dave Bautista? He’s just a great guy. Two beasts is better than one beast.

During the same interview with BBC-1, Holland also answered 9-year old Bo who asked if he’s ever stolen anything from the set of any of his films, resulting in the actor admitting that he’s definitely been known to sneak a few Spider-Man and other MCU movie props into his own personal collection.

Holland has quite a few movies on the horizon, including the intriguing sci-fi flick Chaos Walking, which finally got a release date for January of 2021 after years of turbulent production and delays. He’ll also be taking on the role of a young Nathan Drake in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular video game series Uncharted, a script the actor has expressed may be the best he’s ever read. Of course, perhaps most notable of his future roles is his third solo outing as Peter Parker in Marvel’s tentatively-titled Spider-Man 3 set to release July 16, 2021.

In addition to Holland’s imminent major roles, he’s also been adopted by the internet as the next Marty McFly from Back to the Future following a deepfake video that placed the actor in Marty’s shoes next to Robert Downey Jr. as Doc Brown. Unfortunately, both Holland and Back to the Future producer Bob Gale have stated there is no way that a reboot of the popular 1980s film series will ever come to fruition.

