The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place. We’re currently occupying the interim period between phases, with the fans eager for any footage/information regarding the future. Phase Three came to a close with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which had some insane cliffhangers for Peter Parker’s history in the shared universe. Moviegoers are eager to see what happens next for Tom Holland’s wall crawler, and the 23 year-old actor recently revealed when his third solo flick is expected to start production.

Phase Four of the MCU will greatly expand the massive franchise, on both the big screen and through Disney+’s upcoming TV content. One of the movies coming down the pipeline is the third Spider-Man movie, which is expected to arrive in theaters in 2021. Tom Holland recently revealed when the movie should start production, saying:

Yes is the answer to that question. I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I’m not sure as to what they want me to do.

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Marvel fans everywhere applauding the idea of Tom Holland’s return to Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Because given how Far From Home ended, the story could go seemingly anywhere in the upcoming threequel.

Tom Holland’s comments to the Philippine Daily Inquirer are sure to excite Marvel fans who are looking for any indication of the shared universe’s future. While promoting his animated blockbuster Onward, the conversation eventually turned to his acclaimed tenure as Spider-Man. The character’s future has been an ongoing conversation following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which set up a ton of narrative threads. But Sony’s deal with Marvel threatened to end his tenure in the MCU already.

The third Spider-Man movie is set to start filming this summer, and will mark Tom Holland’s whopping sixth appearance as Peter Parker. Despite not entering the MCU until Phase Three in Captain America: Civil War, Spidey soon became a fan favorite, and crossed over with all the major characters of the MCU. The character is expected to pivot between Marvel and Sony projects, so we should see plenty more of Holland’s Spider-Man in the future.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to be the fifth movie in Phase Four, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. These two blockbusters should be very different in tone and scale, but the fandom will be pleased to see both protagonists. The MCU is continuing to grow and introduce new characters, but now that Captain America and Iron Man are in the rear view, these other heroes should become even more integral to the greater shared universe’s story.

Spider-Man's third movie is currently set to arrive on July 16th, 2021.