🔥Tom Holland Admits He’s Stolen Big Props From The Spider-Man Sets, Including Tony Stark’s Glasses🔥

If you’ve starred in a movie, particularly a blockbuster, then it’s nice if you can take home something that commemorates your time on the production. The problem is that it’s usually quite difficult to make off with any significant props once filming is completed, let alone doing it without being noticed, but that hasn’t stopped Tom Holland. He’s managed to sneak out some impressive mementos from the Spider-Man movies, as he explained:

Yes, I have on every job I do. My house is littered with props from films. Honestly, I’ve got a set of web shooters from the Spider-Man shoot, which Marvel don’t know about, but they do now… These are big ones. I’ve got Tony’s Stark’s glasses. I tried to take a suit once, but it’s a little bit difficult to walk out of the set in a Spider-man suit. They’re like, ‘Uh.’

During his recent appearance on BBC Radio 1, Tom Holland took part in a segment where he answered questions posed by kids, one of which was if he’d ever ever stolen anything from a set and not told anyone about it. Not only did Holland confirmed he has done so on “every job” he’s done, he quickly clarified that the keepsakes filling up his house aren’t anything minor, like forks from catering.

Somehow Tom Holland managed to take some web shooters and Tony Stark’s E.D.I.T.H. glasses from the Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home sets. Sadly, he was not skilled enough to slip a Spider-Man suit out, as those costumes can’t exactly be moved discreetly. As for whether he could get in trouble for stealing these Spider-Man props, Holland answered:

I mean I haven’t [gotten in trouble] so far. And they always make loads of them because they break all the time. That’s why I’m like, ‘Oh, I lost the Tony Stark glasses.’ They’re like, ‘You what?!’ Now they’re on my mantelpiece.

Smart thinking, Tom! If so many of those glasses are being made, it’s easy enough to pretend like you broke a pair and just ask for another pair to wear on set, and then you can display that first pair proudly in your home. Sadly, these glasses are not capable of accessing a global satellite network or controlling an arsenal of missiles and drones like the real E.D.I.T.H. glasses, but they can still rest proudly on that mantelpiece and generate conversation if Tom Holland has guests over.

Now that Tom Holland has admitted that he’s been stealing from sets, methinks that when production on his next Spider-Man movie begins, select parties will be keeping a closer eye on him. So if Tom Holland wants to keep decorating his house with props, he’ll have to be even more sneaky. Maybe he can seek advice from Paul Rudd, his MCU compatriot who plays Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, a talented thief.

Debuting as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland has made five appearances as the Web-Slinger so far, and his tenure isn’t ending anytime soon. Holland is gearing up to shoot a third Spider-Man movie later this year, and while it briefly looked like his Peter Parker would be taken out of the MCU, Disney and Sony managed to mend fences and reach a new agreement. So not only will this next Spider-Man movie still exist within the MCU framework, but Holland will also appear in a separate Marvel Studios film.

Tom Holland can currently be heard as the voice of Ian Lightfoot in Onward, which is now playing in theaters. The next Spider-Man movie will spin its web on July 16, 2021, and feel free to look through our Marvel movies guide to learn what else is coming up in Phase 4 and beyond.