With over 150,000 confirmed cases worldwide, it was only a matter of time until someone famous caught the disease. Plenty of well-known figures and celebs have tested positive over the past week, but it was Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson whose diagnoses took the world by storm. After the internet calmed down from a brief spell of freaking out, Warner Bros. issued a statement that the two celebs were presently located in Australia (Hanks is filming an Elvis biopic down south) and that they were quarantining themselves from the general public.

While the two have been suffering from body aches, chills, and fevers, generally speaking, they are in good spirits, and are tackling their illness one day at a time. Of course, when you’re not allowed to leave your home, things can get awfully boring really quickly, so Rita decided to keep herself entertained by putting together a playlist.

As reported by ComicBook.com, she took to her Twitter account to ask fans for song suggestions, as well as a name for her collection of tunes. After settling on “Quarantunes,” (which is a solid decision, if you ask us), Wilson published her playlist on Spotify and made it public so anyone can check it out for themselves.

As you might imagine, a good chunk of the songs are centered around isolation and loneliness – an obvious choice for someone who’s quarantining themselves from the world for a couple of weeks. And below, you can find a sampling of the tracks:

“Lonely People” by America

“So Far Away” by Carole King

“All By Myself” by Eric Carmen

“I Wanna Be Sedated” by the Ramones

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

If you haven’t done so already, be sure to check out the playlist on Spotify and let us know what your favorite tunes are in the comments below! With any luck, the spread of the Coronavirus will slow down in the coming weeks and Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will recover without major complications.