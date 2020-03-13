Tom Hanks has said he and wife Rita Wilson are taking it “one day at a time” after they were both diagnosed with Covid-19.

The beloved Hollywood star stunned fans when announcing he and Wilson, both 63, tested positive for coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic.

Hanks and Wilson, who have been married for more than 30 years, are in Australia for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic he is starring in.

The actor on Friday shared an update with fans, posting a smiling selfie of him and his wife to Instagram, revealing they remain in isolation.

He captioned the post: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

Hanks, a double Oscar-winner, referenced his 1992 sports-comedy film A League Of Their Own and added: “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

He signed the post off with his usual “Hanx”.

Wilson shared the same picture, adding: “So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us.”

Hanks, star of blockbuster films including Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can and the Toy Story movies, is the highest profile figure so far to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Celebrity friends including Tim Allen, Mia Farrow, Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Louis-Dreyfus sent get well wishes.

In the UK, Boris Johnson issued a stark warning that families will continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the outbreak worsens.

Up to 10,000 people are thought to be infected with Covid-19 already.

Other prominent figures to be diagnosed include Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi.