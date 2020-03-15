🔥Tom Hanks sparks Vegemite debate after thanking 'helpers' while in coronavirus isolation in Australia🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Quarantined Tom Hanks has sparked a light-hearted debate after sharing a picture of Vegemite on toast while thanking his coronavirus isolation “helpers”.

The much-loved actor – who announced earlier this week that he has the coronavirus, alongside his wife Rita Wilson – is currently in isolation in Australia.

Posting from his quarantine today, Hanks tweeted: “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”

Alongside this statement, he posted a photo of stuffed kangaroo and koala holding the Australian flag, as well as a piece of toast thickly spread with Australian staple Vegemite.

But the picture quickly sparked a debate on social media over how much Vegemite he should be using – with some questioning how he could eat the product at all.

Some chastised Hanks, saying he should have used a gentle “scrape” of the brown paste.

One wrote: “Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast.”

Another said: “Tom, I mean this with all the respect and love in the world, but that is too much Vegemite.”

One person added: “Australians everywhere having a nervous breakdown over this vegemite ratio.”

But others said he was now a “true Australian”.

“The way Tom Hanks eats Vegemite (look how THICK it is!!!) means he’s now officially Australian, that’s how citizenship works here,” she said.

Another said: “OMG that’s some HERO level Vegemite spreadage. #Respect.”

Some even shared helpful graphics about the best way to enjoy the snack.

Several people gave the advice about what they said was the accepted ratio – one third Vegemite, and two-thirds butter.

Hanks announced earlier this week that he and Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for Covid-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The couple, who have been married for more than 30 years, were in Australia while Hanks prepares to film Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Australian director Luhrmann, who is known for films including Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is also in self-isolation.

He confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “Really must send a big thank you to the doctors and medical experts from Queensland Health, who have given us tremendous support and most importantly, very clear instructions as to how to go about putting our company and the community’s health first.

“Very proud to say that the entire production is following these instructions to a T.

“Personally, I’m in isolation for the next 10 days, but wanted to let you guys know that the family and I are healthy and well. We’ll keep you updated!”