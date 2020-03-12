Things start to feel like they are going to hell when America’s sweethearts Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contract the coronavirus. In case you were in a panic and buying up all the hand sanitizer at Walmart during this pandemic, have no fear, because Hanks and Wilson’s son Chet Hanks is out on the Internet reassuring people about his famous parents’ Coronavirus diagnosis.

If you have been on the Internet in recent hours, you have probably already heard that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 while filming a movie based on the life and times of Elvis Presley in Australia. (It’s also not the only Presley project in the works.) Their son, Chet Hanks – aka rapper Chet Haze – has now explained more of their

Wassup everyone. Yea, it’s true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously.I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes. I think it’s all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love.

Speaking out on Instagram, Chet Hanks sent all the love to his followers while ‘splainin to them that he’s been in contact with his parents, they’re fine and that we should not be trippin because “they’re not trippin.” Sage advice.

Meanwhile, it’s true that Tom Hanks is “not trippin” and is seemingly alright right now, as it was the actor himself who admitted that he and Rita Wilson weren’t feeling well. Given they were in Australia at the time for a movie project, they got tested and as it turns out, it’s Coronavirus. Thus, they’ve quarantined themselves.

Still, in his message to fans, Tom Hanks seemed upbeat and pretty positive, noting:

We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!

Coronavirus is spreading more widely globally and having an effect on multiple industries. It is sometimes only causing mild symptoms and some people can be carriers without showing symptoms. However, for some people – particularly immunocompromised people – the newfound disease can be a bigger, life-threatening deal, resulting in complications, hospitalizations and even death.

Chet Hanks has been taking his own health precautions while out in public, although the mask-wearing thing has been debunked in recent weeks.

Actor Colin Hanks, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes, also spoke out about his parents’ brush with the disease on social media, mentioning that he hasn’t seen his parents recently since he is in Los Angeles and they are in Australia but that he is also keeping in touch with them. He said on Twitter:

We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiveing excellent care in Austraila and are doing well (and in good spirits) despite the circumstances. Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.

Hopefully America’s Dad and Rita Wilson will make a full recovery during their time in quarantine in Australia. Either way, let’s hope the kids and Tom Hanks himself keeps us updated regarding their recovery.