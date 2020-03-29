🔥Tom Hanks Shares New Coronavirus Update, Thanks Fans For Support🔥

After a lengthy battle with the COVID-19, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have returned to the United States and their overall health is improving.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is now officially in every country around the globe, tearing through different communities and spreading at a faster rate than its original ground zero in Wuhan, China. At the moment of writing this, more than 660,000 people have tested positive for the virus and estimates claim that many more tens of thousands are currently asymptomatic carriers, which means that they have the COVID-19 and can spread it in close contact with others, even if they aren’t feeling unwell themselves. As such, health officials are pleading with people to take all the precautionary measures and isolate themselves at home to curb the spread.

Tom Hanks has actually done a great job over the past week by advocating this movement and other celebrities, especially those who’ve contracted the disease as well, are all using their platforms to encourage people to quarantine themselves. Now, after news broke that the actor and his wife had returned to the US, Hanks has once again taken to Twitter to provide another spirit-lifting update:

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with the sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it,” He wrote.

During their quarantine period in Australia, the couple was pretty active on social media platforms, which makes sense as there’s little to be done when you’re battling an infectious disease and have to isolate yourself from the rest of the world. But that’s not all; Hanks was actually quite open and forward about sharing information and giving updates to his fans, for which Idris Elba, who’s battling the COVID-19 himself, praised the legendary star.

At any rate, let’s just say we’re glad that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing better after grappling with the deadly virus for a couple of weeks.