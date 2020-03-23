🔥Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson are 'feeling better' in reassuring update after coronavirus diagnosis🔥

Tom Hanks has given an update about himself and his wife Rita Wilson, following their coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor 63, said that he and Wilson, 63 were feeling better after being treated for Covid-19 in Australia.

The post reads: “Hey folks, “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – you don’t get it from anyone,”

He continued: “Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass.”

Since being released from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, the couple have been self-isolating in a rental property.

The pair became the first major US celebrities to publicly confirm that they had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month when they posted a photo to Instagram announcing their diagnosis.

They have since shared regular updates about their condition and recovering, including a recent video posted by Wilson.

The clip shows her in good spirits and rapping to Hip Hop Hooray.

She captioned the video: “Quarantine stir crazy. See it to believe it.”