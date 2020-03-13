Last night, amidst a flurry of news regarding the spread of the novel Coronavirus a.k.a. COVID-19, film fans got a rather distressing update from one of the most beloved stars in the world. Tom Hanks, who is currently down in Australia filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, shared on social media that both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had been diagnosed with the disease. Fans have spent the hours since wondering about the actors’ condition and health, and now we have a fresh update straight from quarantine – which happens to come packed with a reference to one of his greatest films: