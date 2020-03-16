🔥Tom Hanks Finally Shared A Coronavirus Update But Now He’s Getting Roasted By Fans🔥

As the world continues to monitor the spread of the coronavirus on an hourly basis, we here at CinemaBlend understand that a portion of your concern probably drifts to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Hollywood’s parents (if you will), and their status after testing positive for the disease. Well, the two-time Best Actor winner has shared another update from Down Under, and it’s caused a bit of hysterical hysteria on social media.

Keeping things as Australian as possible as he self-quarantines, Tom Hanks shared this post thanking his helpers, and in the photo, we see kangaroos, a Koala, and Vegemite, a thick, brown food spread that’s popular in the region. It’s made from leftover brewer’s yeast, salt, malt and vegetable extract, and can be a good source of vitamin B.

Lamenting the fact that an A-lister like Tom Hanks has to eat Vegemite on a bread spread, one Aussie writer Tweeted:

I’ve never had the “pleasure” of trying Vegemite, but the way that people on social media are making it sound, I really don’t ever want to:

Of course, for those of you asking if he’s OK: see for yourself. He seems to be in good spirits but dangerously close to eating Vegemite. https://t.co/oxN4SlHXNl— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) March 15, 2020

The debate then raged into the amount of Vegemite that Tom Hanks put on his bread. Seriously. We’re in the midst of a pandemic. We have too much time on our hands. Like this lady, who made a Tik Tok on the subject.

And yes, even Tom Hanks’ son weighed in.

I’ve been saying “That’s way too much for one piece of toast.” to him for years.— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 16, 2020

The bottom line here is that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are getting better. And they are under the best of care in Australia. And Hanks is getting a lesson in the consumption of Vegemite. This is a win-win.

If you hadn’t heard, Hanks and Wilson were in Australia working on an Elvis Presley movie when they tested positive for coronavirus. They did the sensible thing, submitting to quarantine and working with local authorities. But the outpouring of support that Tom and Rita received from the global community has provided a much needed distraction during a particularly stressful time.

Keep the updates coming, Mr. Hanks. They, like your movies, are a respite from the daily pressures we are all facing, as a community, at this very moment.