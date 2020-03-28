🔥Tom Hanks Delivers Thankful Message After Returning Home From Quarantine🔥

Tom Hanks has had a turbulent few weeks since he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in Australia, and the internet more than likely rejoiced when it was reported that the two had returned home to Los Angeles. Well, in typical Tom Hanks fashion, “America’s Dad” has now taken to social media to provide yet another update.

Hanks returned to Twitter to post a message in which he confirmed that he and Wilson are indeed back in the United States and continuing to practice social distancing. He also took the opportunity to thank Australia for their assistance in receiving care:

Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx

Both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were recently photographed heading back to their Los Angeles home after two weeks of being self-quarantined in Australia. And as you can imagine, both were smiling as they drove along.

Tom Hanks’ role in helping to draw public awareness can’t be understated, as he’s been consistent in keeping the public up to speed on his health. This even included an update from his sister.

This, however, doesn’t mean Hanks and Wilson haven’t had some fun during their recovery. Their social media updates have included a number of activities ranging from playing cards to singing along to classic hip hop.

Hollywood has also taken notice of the Hanks’ decision to take a stand in the midst of this pandemic. Kevin Bacon, who’s good friends with Hanks, made sure to check in with him and has also taken steps to promote social distancing.

Stars like Idris Elba and Kumail Nanjiani have also praised Hanks. Elba admitted that it was Hanks’ decision to come forward with his diagnosis that encouraged him to be candid with his own diagnosis. And Nanjiani went as a far as to call the actor’s decision a turning point for the coronavirus situation.

COVID-19 has forced the world to confront a new reality that includes social distancing and remaining self-quarantined for extended periods of time. The film and television industries haven’t been immune to any of this either, with many productions being delayed or shut down entirely.

Despite these tough times we’re currently experiencing, hearing good news like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s recovery or Drew Brees choosing to donate to the city of New Orleans, does make provide a bit of hope. Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news relating to the coronavirus pandemic.