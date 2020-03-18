🔥Tom Hanks Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Providing Delightful Health Updates🔥

Tom Hanks is without a doubt known to many as “America’s Dad,” which made it all the more difficult for the public to learn that both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the veteran actor has been in good spirits and has provided a lighthearted update on him and his wife’s health status.

Now released from the hospital, Hanks took to his Instagram account to inform his followers that he is still experiencing some symptoms but that he and his spouse are making the most of their time together in self-isolation. This includes playing cards and working away on his favorite typewriter:

Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx

This post is one of the many that Hanks has given since being shut in with the coronavirus, with the actor and his wife also using Twitter to keep fans in the loop regarding his current situation.

Being forced to self-quarantine can’t be easy for anyone, let alone people who are used to being on the go like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The actor was actually in Australia shooting the upcoming Elvis Presely biopic from director Baz Luhrmann when he was first diagnosed with the virus.

Despite all of this, the 62-year-old actor seems to have found plenty of ways to amuse the public – and himself – while dealing with the virus. This only provides further proof as to why he’s one of the most upbeat personalities in Hollywood.

Tom Hanks isn’t the only celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19, as other big names like Hobbs and Shaw’s Idris Elba is also having a bout with it as is Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.

Both Elba and Hivjuhave since taken a page out of Hanks’ book and are keeping fans updated on their conditions. These posts admittedly haven’t been quite as witty as Tom Hanks’, but they’re still providing the public with invaluable information on staying healthy and not spreading the disease.

Most would agree that only a person like Tom Hanks could bring out this kind of positivity during such uncertain times and, hopefully, this energy continues. Of course, we ultimately want to see Hanks, Wilson, Elba, Hivju and others recover as soon as possible. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more of Hank’s dad joke-filled posts in the meantime.