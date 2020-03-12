You know things are getting serious when Tom Hanks has the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 63, were tested positive for the virus, Hanks confirmed, and he seems to be keeping a light spirit about it. Here’s what he wrote in a statement to fans, followed by a statement from Warner Bros.:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!

As Tom Hanks wrote on Twitter, he and wife Rita Wilson are in Australia. As Deadline noted, Hanks is in pre-production there for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie. Tom Hanks plays Elvis’ longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Warner Bros. is making the Elvis Presley movie and shared a statement via Deadline:

We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment

Tom Hanks shared an image with his cornavirus announcement to fans on March 11, 2020:

Tom Hanks’ announcement came at the same time as President Donald Trump’s announcement to the nation that he would be suspending all travel to Europe for the next 30 days (via CNN):

We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met on the set of Bosom Buddies and reunited for the 1985 movie Volunteers. They got married in 1988 and have two children together; Hanks also has two children from his first marriage.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, with Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Gladys Presley, Rufus Sewell as Vernon Presley, and Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. It is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2021. Stay tuned for updates on the film as well as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others in production. Several movies and TV shows have cancelled production or delayed their releases due to the coronavirus.