🔥Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Released From Hospital Following Coronavirus Treatment🔥

Though it may seem like the world is grinding to a halt, as governments batten down the hatches to fend off COVID-19, People has today delivered a small ray of good news: Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from hospital in Australia to begin self-isolation.

This past weekend, Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the virus. They’ve kept their spirits high, of course, releasing a series of photos and videos to ensure the world that they’re OK, despite the severity of the situation. Fast forward to today, and they’ve officially been released from a Queensland hospital and are now under quarantine to recover at home.

In the words of the man himself, there’s not much else to do but take things one day at a time, and we wish both him and Rita Wilson a speedy recovery.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate across the globe, news broke today that Idris Elba, famous for his roles across Luther, The Wire and last year’s action spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, had tested positive for Coronavirus, and will now begin self-isolation.

The fan-favorite British actor also seized the opportunity to remind people of the severity of the situation, urging his Twitter followers to practice self-isolation and social distancing wherever possible. This comes as France begins restricting all non-essential movement in the hope that residents will stay at home. It’s just the latest country to impose strict regulations to combat the virus, but unfortunately, it looks nigh on certain that things will get worse before they get better.

But, in time, they will get better – we all just need to borrow some optimism from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.